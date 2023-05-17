Live streaming in progress | Sanna Marin is expected to give a speech to tens of thousands of listeners in New York

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) receives an honorary doctorate from New York University.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) delivers the keynote address at New York University’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday. He will be awarded the university’s honorary doctorate at the same time as three other people.

The event will be held at Yankee Stadium, which is the home field of the New York Yankees baseball team. About 10,000 of the audience are mainly graduating students and 20,000 are invited guests.

The ceremony at the stadium starts at 18:00 Finnish time. Marin is expected to speak at the event later. HS shows the broadcast broadcast by the university live.

University in addition to Marin, the title of honorary doctorate is awarded to a Nobel Prize-winning chemist Carolyn BertozziAmerican Ballet Theater dancer and developer of American dance art Misty Copeland and mathematician and developer of science education Freeman A. Hrabowski.

The university has chosen Marin to deliver the keynote speech on behalf of all other awardees. By nature, the speech is more of a motivational speech for students than a political review.

Consecration of an honorary doctorate is called the highest honor that the university grants. It can also be obtained by a non-academic graduate. Marin has a master’s degree in administrative sciences.

In its justification, the university says, among other things, that Marin has risen to the forefront of a new generation of European leaders. He is said to have been an outspoken advocate of NATO membership and an opponent of Russian aggression. He is also praised for his effective leadership during the corona pandemic.