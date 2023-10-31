Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Live streaming in progress | SAK’s unions inform the government about new countermeasures

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2023
in World Europe
The unions oppose the government’s social security cuts and planned changes to labor legislation.

Trade unions will report on Tuesday about new countermeasures to the government’s policy.

Unions oppose Petteri Orpon (kok) government cuts to, among other things, earnings security and labor market reforms, such as changes to the right to strike and the expansion of local bargaining in workplaces without shop stewards.

The chairman will be present at the press conference organized by SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions Jarkko ElorantaChairman of the Finnish Industry Association Riku Aaltochairman of the service industry trade union Pami Annika Rönni-SällinenChairman of JHL, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors Päivi Niemi-Laine and chairman of the Construction Association Kimmo Palonen.

HS will show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event from 12 o’clock.

Covenants have taken countermeasures all over Finland since the end of September. The actions have mostly been about an hour long, point-like walkouts and work stoppages.

Ammatiliitto Pro from STTK, which operates in industry, has participated in many walkouts.

Central organizations STTK and Akava have not announced countermeasures, at least so far.

