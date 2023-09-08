Live streaming in progress | Rydman, Purra and the entire government gained the trust of the parliament

Among the ministers, a motion of no confidence has been presented to the ministers of the fundamental Finns, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra and the Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydmani.

Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps), Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) and the entire government have gained the trust of the parliament.

Rydman (ps) has received the confidence of the parliament with votes of 106–65. 21 MPs voted no and 7 MPs were absent.

Next, the parliament votes on the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) and the confidence of the entire government.

HS broadcasts the votes in the plenary session of the parliament live.

Opposition presented motions of no confidence on Wednesday, when the parliament discussed the government’s racism communication.

In the debate, Sdp expressed no confidence in the entire government. The parliamentary group of the Greens supported the proposal, while the Minister of Finance expressed a vote of no confidence For Riikka Purra (p.s.). The group of the Left Alliance expressed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Economic Affairs To Wille Rydman (ps) and also supported motions of no confidence in the government and Purra.

Of the opposition parties the center said yesterday that it would vote no both in the vote of confidence of the government and the ministers.

The government must enjoy the confidence of the parliament, so the opposition can try to overthrow the government with a vote of confidence.

Government approved the communication on the promotion of equality, equality and non-discrimination on Thursday of last week. There are 23 different measures in the communication to promote equality, equality and non-discrimination.

Chairman of Rkp, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson has said after the release of the communication that he is starting from the fact that the government’s line must also be the line of the parliamentary group and that the Rkp will also support the government in the confidence votes following the communication. He has been the most critical of the party’s MPs Eva Biaudet.

The statement was agreed between the chairmen of the governing parties in July after Finance Minister Purra had apologized his writings from about 15 years ago of the current speaker of the parliament Jussi Halla-ahon (ps) in the Scripta blog guestbook.

The media has published not only Purra but also Minister of Economy Rydman racist writings from past years. Rydman’s predecessor Vilhelm Junnila (ps), on the other hand, quickly resigned from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs because, among other things, there were Nazi references in his election ads.