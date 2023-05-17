Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Live streaming in progress | Russia froze the bank accounts of the Finnish embassies – Haavisto: A note made to Russia

May 17, 2023
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that Finland has been in contact with the Russian authorities regarding the freezing of the bank accounts of Finnish embassies.

Homeland|Live broadcast in progress

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that Finland has been in contact with the Russian authorities regarding the freezing of the bank accounts of Finnish embassies.

Russia has frozen the accounts of Finnish embassies in Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the accounts of Finnish embassies in Russia have been frozen and cannot be used. In addition to the Finnish Embassy in Moscow, Russia has the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ communication says that Finland has been in contact with the Russian authorities about the matter.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs communication designer Taneli Dobrowolski says the matter came to light at the end of April when the accounts stopped working. It is specifically about the accounts of the missions, that is, technically speaking, the accounts of the Finnish state. The accounts of the representative offices are in Russian banks.

“This turned out in a so-called natural way”

Dobrowolski does not comment on whether the employees’ personal accounts are still working, nor on what consequences the situation has for the operations of the representative offices.

“The situation has been clarified for a couple of weeks with the Russian authorities. It is a sensitive issue related to securing the operations of the embassies, so I cannot open the matter in more detail”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a press conference on the subject at 12:15 p.m., the ministry says. HS follows the press conference live in this article.

