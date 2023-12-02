Live streaming in progress | Petteri Orpo speaks at the Dubai climate conference in the morning

The two-week climate meeting began with speeches by the heads of state.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) will speak at the UN climate summit in Dubai on Saturday.

HS shows the speech live in this article.

According to preliminary information, Orpo should speak at noon local time, i.e. around 10 o’clock Finnish time. The schedule can live.

Important The climate meeting started in the capital of the oil nation of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and will last for about two weeks.

The meeting will try to agree on measures to curb the dangerously rapid warming of the earth. In Dubai, we will look at how far the world is behind the implementation of the Paris climate agreement concluded in 2015.

of the Paris Agreement target is to keep the increase in the global average temperature well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial times and to strive for measures to limit the warming to below 1.5 degrees.

The UN published the meeting below situation overview, according to which the world is currently on its way to three degrees of warming. The warming is caused by greenhouse gas emissions produced by mankind, which are produced by burning coal, gas and oil, among other things.

French president Emmanuel Macron said in Dubai on Friday that the “number one priority” is for advanced countries to stop using fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

As a second priority, he raised that developing countries should be able to give up at least the use of coal faster. He called the number of new coal power plants planned in the world absurd.

“We have to allow developing countries to catch up with developed countries economically. But that cannot happen with coal power,” Macron said.

He reminded that China has already become the second largest emitter after the United States even in historical emissions.

Like at climate summits, the question of justice is always on the table. Right now, countries that have historically emitted much less greenhouse gas emissions than rich Western countries are suffering the most from climate change.

Already on Friday, we heard descriptions of the water crisis, drought and food production problems from, for example, representatives of Iraq and Mauritania.

Compensation for the damage already caused by climate change to the countries that have suffered the most will be discussed at the meeting.

At the very beginning of the meeting, it was announced that climate damage would be compensated on the foundation of the fund. The United Arab Emirates and Germany each pledged to contribute $100 million to the fund.