Live streaming in progress | Navalny's body has not yet been handed over to the family – HS follows moment by moment

Two weeks then deceased Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny will be laid to rest today in his residence in Marino, Moscow.

The blessing ceremony was scheduled to start in the Sorrow of the Mother of God in the church of the Icon of the Comforter at 1 pm Finnish time. Later, Navalny's body will be transported to the small Borisovskoye cemetery south of the Moskva River for burial.

At least Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya, 69, is expected to attend the funeral. Navalny's widow Yuliya Navalnaya and the children are on the run abroad.

So far, it is unclear how many mourners will be allowed to attend the funeral. The Kremlin has not commented on the organization of the event in any way.