Live streaming in progress | Ministry of Finance: Finland is in recession, but the economy will turn to growth next year

The ministry predicts that the Finnish economy will grow by 1.2 percent next year and 1.8 percent in 2025.

Finland the economy is in recession for the rest of the year and will turn to growth again next year, predicts the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry published its latest financial review on Monday. According to it, Finland’s gross national product will not grow this year, as the recession at the end of the year will drag growth to zero.

Next year, both private consumption, investments and exports will turn to growth and GDP will increase by 1.2 percent. According to the ministry’s forecast, the growth in 2025 will be 1.8 percent.

Ministry predicts a more positive outlook for the economy than, for example, the Bank of Finland.

Bank of Finland according to the September forecast GDP would grow by only 0.2 percent next year.

The Ministry of Finance states that there are many risks in the forecast, which are related to, for example, construction, household consumption behavior and the global economy.

Their implementation would delay economic recovery and prolong the recession. At the moment, however, according to the ministry’s assessment, the recession looks quite typical, mild and short-term, and therefore does not give reason to support overall demand with public funds.

Households consumption is expected to rise in the coming years when inflation slows down, interest rates turn down and wage increases exceed price increases.

Although housing construction is drastically decreasing, the ministry considers the investment prospects to be good. For example, there are a record number of investment plans related to the energy transition.

“Affordable energy and good price competitiveness also increase production investments,” the ministry sums up.

The ministry also estimates that the drop in employment will remain short-term and will turn to growth already next year, so that by 2025 the employment rate of people aged 15–64 will rise to 74.3 percent and the unemployment rate will fall to 7 percent.

Despite the positive signs, the public finances will weaken in the next few years, and the growth of the debt ratio will not stop. The debt ratio will increase to almost 82 percent in 2027. The combined deficit of the central government, local government and welfare regions will still be more than 14 billion euros in 2027.

“Stopping the growth of the debt ratio requires, in particular, reducing the deficits of the central government and the welfare regions,” the ministry estimates.

Financial the review will be presented at the press conference by the CEO, head of department Mikko Spolanderfinancial adviser Janne Huovari from the real economy unit and financial advisor Jenni Pääkkönen from the public finance unit.

The Ministry’s readings are also the basis for the state budget, i.e. the budget. Petteri Orpon (kok) government negotiated the budget at the end of September. The final budget proposal will also be published today, Monday.