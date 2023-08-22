Live streaming in progress | Keskustan’s Saarikko speaks to the parliamentary group – Kurvinen robbed basic Finns in his speech

Like the centre, the other parties also hold their summer meetings in August, where they prepare for the autumn of politics.

The center chairman of the parliamentary group Antti Kurvinen considers the government’s situation to be “confused and oppressive”.

Kurvinen spoke in Tampere at the summer meeting of the party’s parliamentary group on Tuesday.

“It’s like Trump’s America,” he tweeted.

Kurvinen demanded that the government start “leading Finland” and fulfill its election promises.

He promised that the center can support such presentations that are “right for Finland”.

The same message was heard from the direction of the center earlier. Previous chairman of the parliamentary group Eva Kalli promised Helsingin Sanomat at the end of Aprilthat legal projects favorable to the center could find support from the group.

Curvy however, he did not find much to praise about the government’s projects in his speech.

In particular, he criticized basic Finns and the chairman of the party Riikka Purraa.

“I hope that Finance Minister Riikka Purra would remember Smp a little in her budget presentation [Suomen maaseudun puolueen] roots and would cancel its operations aimed at the elderly and disabled,” Kurvinen said.

The group leader estimated that the pump price of fuel would not decrease with the actions promised by the government and scolded basic Finns for misleading the voters. In addition, he hoped that the government would implement the so-called professional diesel.

Commercial diesel refers to the possibility of applying a lower fuel tax rate to the diesel oil that is refueled in certain types of trucks and buses.

“There is a ready draft of commercial diesel in the Ministry of Finance,” said Kurvinen.

Current politics will be discussed at the meeting. The parties usually hold summer meetings in August, where they prepare for the autumn of politics. Last week several parties held their own meetings and this week the series of meetings continues.

The center suffered a defeat in the spring parliamentary elections and remained in the opposition.