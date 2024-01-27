Saturday, January 27, 2024
Live streaming in progress | For the time being, the candidates will meet in the last exam, the topic of which is education

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2024
in World Europe
All presidential candidates participate in the exam.

The presidential election the last election exam of the first round will be held at the Educa major event in the education sector at Helsinki Messuhalli.

HS will show the event live from 14:45 to 15:45.

The theme of the exam organized by Opettajaliitto OAJ is Civilization as Finland's superpower.

To the event all candidates participate ie Mika Aaltola (supporter association candidate, sit), Lee Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (kd), Pekka Haavisto (supporting association candidate, green), Jussi Halla-aho (ps), Harry Harkimo (Business Now), Olli Rehn (candidate of the support association, center), Alexander Stubb (cook) and Jutta Urpilainen (sdp).

The event will be hosted by a reporter from Helsingin Sanomat Anna-Stina Nykänen.

