Live streaming in progress | Flowing lava threatens roads and power lines in Iceland

During the night before Sunday, the lava from the eruption has already covered one of the roads leading to the town of Grindavík.

of Iceland The lava eruption that started on the Reykjanes peninsula on Saturday evening is estimated to end during Sunday, says the country's public broadcasting company RÚV. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, the eruption of lava has slowed down significantly during the night between Saturday and Sunday

The recent eruption is located near the town of Grindavík, whose residents have been evacuated. The customers and staff of the nearby Blue Lagoon spa, popular with tourists, were also evacuated on Saturday evening.

A state of emergency has been declared for the area.

The night During this time, lava has flowed onto one of the three roads that connect Grindavík to the rest of the peninsula. Another road is also in danger of being covered by lava, and it is closed to traffic.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, the lava is flowing west and south towards the town of Grindavík.

Obstacles have been erected along the predicted route of the flowing lava to protect roads and other infrastructure. The area's hot water pipelines and power lines are especially a concern.

According to RÚV, the authorities assured on Sunday that all possible security measures have now been taken.

The image published by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows a fresh lava eruption. The picture was taken from an observation flight.

Lava eruption is the fourth eruption seen in the same area within a few months. The crack caused by it is about three kilometers long.

Geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson according to the eruption seen now is stronger than its predecessors.

Otherwise, a fresh lava eruption reminds an expert of the Icelandic Meteorological Institute by Einar Bessi Gestsson including many eruptions in February and December.

The lava eruptions that have taken place in the area over the past few months have started with force, says Einar. The fissures were usually 3–4 kilometers long at first, but shrunk into individual craters during the first day.

