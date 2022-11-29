Live streaming in progress | Chinese astronauts left for the soon-to-be-completed space station

The construction of China’s new space station began in April 2021. On Tuesday, China will send its three astronauts towards it on the Shenzhou-15 rocket.

China’s sent its three astronauts on a journey towards the country’s own space station on Tuesday evening Finnish time.

Astronauts traveling on the Shenzhou-15 rocket are scheduled to complete the final installation work of the station. HS is showing the live broadcast of the rocket launch from the Jiuquan Space Center by the news agency Reuters. The center is located in the Gobi desert in Mongolia.

There are currently three astronauts on the space station, who took control of it in June. The new astronauts are scheduled to stay on the station until May.

New position is a significant step in the country’s space program. The station’s predecessors were the space laboratories Tiangong-1 and Tiangong-2 in the 2010s. In them, Chinese space pilots performed a series of experiments.

Before the new Chinese space station, only one space station, the international ISS, orbited the Earth as it is now.