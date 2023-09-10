Live streaming in progress | Biden arrived in Vietnam to capture the country’s relationship with the United States

At the same time, the United States is trying to stem China’s growing influence in Asia.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden has arrived on Sunday for a visit to Vietnam. The purpose of Biden’s trip is to further strengthen diplomatic relations with the country and at the same time curb China’s growing influence in the region.

HS will broadcast live Biden’s press conference in the capital Hanoi this afternoon.

Coming from India from the G20 meeting, Biden will meet with the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam on Sunday by Nguyen Phu Trong. On Monday, it is the president’s turn to meet Vo Van Thuong and the prime minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The partnership agreement to be signed on Sunday will raise diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam to the highest level of partnership. This is important for Vietnam because it already has similar relations only with Russia, India, South Korea and China.

However, the diplomatic celebration is overshadowed by the article published by The New York Times just before Biden’s visit, according to which Vietnam has secretly agreed on arms sales with Russia, which is against the sanctions policy of the United States.

Second the situation that is causing friction between the two countries is Vietnam’s poor human rights. Among other things, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch has repeatedly reported on arbitrary arrests, torture and persecution of opponents of the regime.

Although Biden has often brought up China’s human rights crimes, he has hardly spoken about the situation in Vietnam. Human rights organizations fear that the silence will continue even during the visit.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan assured before the trip that the president would raise “issues within the scope of freedom of expression, freedom of religion and human rights” in Vietnam.

During the visit, Biden will also visit his late friend, the senator John McCain with a monument erected in his honor. McCain’s plane was shot down during the Vietnam War and he was held prisoner, but later helped restore US-Vietnamese relations.