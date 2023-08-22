Live streaming in progress | Basic Finns’ Jani Mäkelä criticizes Rkp and the media

The summer meeting of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns will be held in Kokkola this year.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä criticized Rkp’s actions at the government’s initial meeting in his speech at the parliamentary group’s summer meeting in Kokkola.

According to him, if there was one thing he remembered from the government period that started in 2015, it was the fact that you vote for the confidence of the government when you are in the government.

“Now it happened that the representatives of one of the government parties voted against the minister’s confidence or nothing,” Mäkelä stated.

“This is not easily fixed – basic Finns were treated like cheap sausage.”

Mäkelä also criticized the activities of the media and called the coverage of basic Finns unreasonable

To the party Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra speaks after Mäkelä.

The party’s parliamentary group meets from Tuesday to Wednesday in its continuous meeting for the first time since the start of the summer break.

I bite and Mäkelä’s speeches will be followed by a press conference. The second vice-chairman of the party’s parliamentary group is also there Jenna Simula and the new party secretary Harri Vuorenpää.

Third Vice President Will Rydman was chosen in July, his predecessor as minister of economy Vilhelm Junnilan to resign from the position, so a new person will be elected in his place as the third vice-chairman of the parliamentary group in Kokkola.

Vuorenpää, on the other hand was chosen predecessor to the task Arto Luukkanen replacement at the basic Finns’ party meeting at the beginning of August.

HS shows the speeches and the press conference live.

Bite: