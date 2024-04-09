Live streaming in progress | A group of young people filed an extraordinary climate lawsuit – The court gives its decision

The European Court of Human Rights is due to issue its first rulings on climate change today. HS is showing a live broadcast from Strasbourg.

European Today, the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) is giving decisions on three lawsuits that may affect European countries' measures to curb climate change.

HS is showing a live broadcast from Strasbourg. The broadcast started around noon Finnish time.

The cases to be decided by the EIT are about whether the climate measures enacted by the governments of European countries are sufficient or whether they violate the European Convention on Human Rights and the right to life mentioned in it. The complaints that ended up in the EIT concern lawsuits that were pending in Switzerland, France and Portugal. However, the decisions of the Human Rights Court are binding on all its member countries, which also includes Finland.

The EIT, located in Strasbourg, France, is the highest court of appeal in Europe, and it only hears cases that have gone through all the judicial levels in their home countries.

from EIT today's decisions are the first in which the court takes a position on climate change. Therefore, they are considered potentially significant legal precedents. Lawyer of the NGO Global Legal Action Network (GLAN). Gerry Liston estimates that the court's positions may mark a turning point in the “struggle for a viable future”.

“A victory in one of the three cases could be the most significant legal solution regarding climate change since the 2015 Paris climate agreement,” says Liston, according to news agency AFP.

The complaint concerning Switzerland is about a case pursued by a Swiss non-governmental organization. According to the organization, the Swiss authorities have failed to protect the climate in a way that endangers their health.

The complaint against the French state is being pushed by the former mayor of the coastal commune of Grande-Synthe in northern France. He claims that the inadequate actions of the French state put the municipality at risk of sinking into the sea.

The complaint launched in Portugal has been driven by a group of young people who started to act because of the powerful wildfires that raged in the country in 2017. In addition to Portugal, all other EU countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, Great Britain and Russia are the opposing parties in the appeal.

HS interviewed two Portuguese youths who are involved in the appeal. The interview is from 2021: Not an attack, but an outreach