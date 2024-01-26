













Live stream of the Dragon Ball Daima panel confirmed at the DB Games Battle Hour 2024









The issue with this panel Dragon Ball Daima it was not going to be broadcast live, but would be added to the DB Games Battle Hour channel later. This makes us think that they were going to edit it or wanted to maintain momentary exclusivity for attendees.

Now it happens that The fans became very stupid about the issue and complained loudly to the organizers of the DB Games Battle Hourwhich caused a change in the organization and was to grant fans the opportunity to also enjoy this panel live.

If you are one of those who wanted to see the information about this anime live and used your social networks to make this come true, then congratulations, Now you just have to go to the DB Games Battle Hour channel so you don't miss the next part of this long-awaited anime.

There are even those who celebrate that this fact has been achieved.

Is Dragon Ball Daima canon?

Dragon Ball Daima is a new series that was created by Akira Toriyama so yes, it is canon. The thing is, it's still unclear exactly where in the story this new story arc takes place.

The first thing we must take into account is that this is a story that has never been told in the world of DB and places the characters of the series in a bind because it transforms them all into children… And those who were already children, well They became babies, although Master Roshi looks peculiar because he is bald.

Even the Kaioshin also rejuvenated along with Kibito. In order not to lose the habit, even Goku once again uses his sacred staff as a combat weapon. Even in that first trailer you can see Babidi or someone very similar.

Let's not forget that this series premieres in autumn 2024 and that expectations are very high. Likewise, the panel dedicated to Dragon Ball Daima will take place on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm Central Mexico time, so we recommend that you don't miss it. Follow the conversation in our Discord.

