It is unclear where Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is at the moment. He left Rostov-on-Don on Saturday night, after his halted advance on Moscow, but has not been seen since. And the president of Lithuania is demanding that NATO strengthen its eastern flank after the uprising of the Wagner mercenary army against Russia. Read all about the war in the live blog below.

#LIVE #unclear #Wagner #boss #Prigozhins #whereabouts