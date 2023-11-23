The judge’s rapporteur is Minister Luiz Fux; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) the trial of the action that requests the recognition of the high lethality of black people due to the State and the dismantling of public policies. The judge’s rapporteur is Minister Luiz Fux.

The AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) declared yesterday that it was committed, on behalf of the federal government, to developing a plan to combat institutional racism. The demonstration was made during a session at the STF.

