The Court must decide what amount of marijuana for personal use will be considered acceptable

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) the trial that decides on the decriminalization of possession of drugs for personal use.

By 6 of the 11 possible votes, the Supreme Court approved the possession of marijuana for personal use. Today (4th), decide what quantity will be considered acceptable. Most likely it will be up to 40 g.

