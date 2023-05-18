Former president is accused of money laundering, passive corruption and criminal organization

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) resumes this Thursday (May 18, 2023) the judgment of the lawsuit that accuses the former president Fernando Collor (PTB-AL) of practicing money laundering, passive corruption and being part of a criminal organization. On Wednesday (May 17), the case’s rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, voted to condemn the defendant, proposing a sentence of 33 years, 10 months and 10 days in prison.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes accompanied the vote of the rapporteur for the condemnation of the defendants. Moraes said, however, that he should analyze the dosimetry proposed by Fachin. The other 8 ministers are yet to vote.

On Wednesday (May 10), the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) had manifested itself on the podium through the Deputy Attorney General, Lindora Araújo, in favor of the conviction. The defense of the former senator alleges the lack of evidence in the complaints filed by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

Watch: