States say that the charge in 2023 alone would cause losses of R$10 billion this year

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (November 29, 2023) the judgment of the actions that discuss whether the collection of the Difal (Rate Differential) of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) is valid for 2022 or whether the complementary law that regulates charging only takes effect from 2023.

States say that the charge in 2023 alone would cause losses of R$10 billion this year. At the session held on November 23, ministers only heard oral arguments and are expected to vote today.

Watch live:

Here is what is also on the Court’s agenda: