The STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) the judgment of actions by PSB, Rede Sustentabilidade and Podemos that call for the inclusion of all parties in the distribution of seats in the electoral surplus, regardless of the electoral quotient reached .

The judgement was suspended on February 21st by Nunes Marques, who requested a review (more time for analysis). The score is 3 to 2 for unconstitutionality.

If the changes are approved, 7 deputies could have their mandates annulled:

