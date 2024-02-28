The Court must also analyze an appeal on the decision of the so-called “whole life review”
The STF (Supreme Federal Court) resumes this Wednesday (28.Feb.2024) the judgment of actions by PSB, Rede Sustentabilidade and Podemos that call for the inclusion of all parties in the distribution of seats in the electoral surplus, regardless of the electoral quotient reached .
The judgement was suspended on February 21st by Nunes Marques, who requested a review (more time for analysis). The score is 3 to 2 for unconstitutionality.
If the changes are approved, 7 deputies could have their mandates annulled:
Watch live:
Here are some items that are also on the Court's agenda:
- Dispensations (RE 688267) – defines the thesis to be applied in a trial that established that employees of public companies and mixed capital companies cannot be dismissed without motivation when admitted via competitive examination;
- Environment (ADPF 760 and ADO 54) – Court judges actions that question Brazilian environmental policy and alleged omissions by the federal government in combating deforestation in the Amazon;
- Executive omission (ADPF 743, 746 It is 857) – action asks the Court to recognize the Executive's omission in relation to the situation of the Pantanal and the Amazon and determine the presentation of a plan to prevent and combat fires in the biomes;
- Pantanal (ADO 63) – action indicates an alleged omission by Congress in enacting a law that ensures the protection of biomes such as the Pantanal of Mato Grosso from the exploitation of resources;
- Lifetime Review (RE 1276977) – INSS appeal against decision that considered it possible to apply a more advantageous rule to review the retirement of insured people who entered the RGPS (General Social Security Regime) before the law 9,876 of 1999;
- Social security (ADI 2110 It is 2111) – discusses changes to the rules on individual social security contributions and benefit calculation in the Social Security Benefit Plans Law (8,213 of 1991);
- Data confidentiality (ARE 1042075) – decides whether access by police authorities, without judicial authorization, to the phonebook and call history of a cell phone found at the scene of the crime violates the confidentiality of data and telephone communications;
- Power of the MP (ADI 2943, 3318 It is 3309) – actions question the competence of the Public Prosecutor's Office in initiating and conducting criminal investigations;
- Adepol (ADI 3329) – Association of Police Chiefs of Brazil questions the law of Santa Catarina that assigns the functions of judicial police and the investigation of criminal offenses to the Public Prosecutor's Office;
- Public Ministry (ADI 3034) – discusses whether the Public Ministry can conduct criminal investigations;
- Action of the MP (ADI 3806) – action proposed by Adepol challenges the actions of members of the Public Ministry in criminal investigations.
#Live #STF #resumes #judgment #electoral #leftovers
Leave a Reply