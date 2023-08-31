The score is 2-2; Crote Minister Cristiano Zanin should be the next to cast his vote

This Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) the STF (Federal Supreme Court) resumes the analysis of the constitutionality of the timeframe, which establishes as indigenous land only occupations already registered on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

The score is 2 to 2. Ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes voted against the time frame; Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, in favour.

Court Minister Cristiano Zanin, appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) must present the content of his vote on the afternoon of this 5th and break the tie in the judgment.

In recent days, the minister has disappointed supporters of the Lula government by voting against the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use and by defending the rejection of a lawsuit on police violence against indigenous people in Mato Grosso do Sul.

On Wednesday (30.Aug.2023), the National Directory of the PT released a resolution in which he manifests a position contrary to votes given by Zanin in recent STF judgments. The text, however, makes no direct reference to the minister. Here’s the full (101 KB).