The Federal Supreme Court (STF) judges this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) whether statements by congressmen can be criminally punished or whether they are protected by the immunity conferred by the Constitution.

The matter gained momentum after the conviction of Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for a video in which he curses court ministers. The analysis will be done on 6 complaints presented against the senator Jorge Kajuru (We can-GO) for defamation and injury.

One of them (Pet 8242) was moved by Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO). The others (Pets 8259, 8262, 8263, 8267 and 8366), by the former deputy Alexandre Baldy.

