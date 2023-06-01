Action questions transport and storage for personal use; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) judge on this thursday (May 1, 2023) a lawsuit that questions article 28 of the Drug Lawwhich considers anyone who acquires, keeps, transports or carries drugs for personal consumption to be criminal.

The Court can also judge today actions that question provisions of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) that set a ceiling for the payment of labor pain and suffering. Under Article 223-G of the CLT, offenses are classified based on the severity of the harm. Light, 3 minimum wages. Medium, up to 5. Severe, 20. Extremely severe, 50.

