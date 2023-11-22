Court can also judge whether the ICMS rate differential is valid for 2022 or only from 2023

The STF (Supreme Federal Court) judges this Wednesday (November 22, 2023) an action asking the Court to recognize “the unconstitutional state of affairs” characterized by the high lethality of black people, caused by State violence, and the dismantling of policies public services aimed at the black population.

The Court may also resume the judgment that decides whether the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) rate differential is valid for 2022 or only takes effect from 2023. States say that the collection only in 2023 would cause losses of R $10 billion this year.

