After the midweek cup matches, it is time for competition football again this weekend. All major competitions in Europe complete a full round of play. Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid and Internazionale, among others, are in action today.
Premier League:
• Everton – Aston Villa 0-1
• Brentford – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2
• Leeds United – Newcastle United 0-1
• Manchester United – West Ham United 1-0
6.30pm: Southampton – Manchester City
This is the state of affairs in the Premier League.
Bundesliga:
• Borussia Monchengladbach – 1. FC Union Berlin 1-2
• Bayer 04 Leverkusen – FC Augsburg 5-1
• SC Freiburg – VfB Stuttgart 2-0
• SpVgg Greuther Fürth – 1. FSV Mainz 05 2-1
• TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund 2-3
6.30 pm: VfL Bochum – 1. FC Köln
This is the state of affairs in the Bundesliga.
Series A:
• Genoa – Udinese 0-0
6 p.m.: Internazionale – Venice
8.45 pm: SS Lazio – Atalanta
This is the state of affairs in Serie A.
La Liga:
• Levante UD – Cadiz CF 0-2
• Villarreal – Real Mallorca 3-0
6.30 pm: Seville – Celta de Vigo
9 p.m.: Atletico Madrid – Valencia
This is the state of affairs in La Liga.
league 1:
5 pm: Stade Brest – Lille OSC
9 p.m.: RC Lens – Olympique Marseille
This is the state of play in Ligue 1.
Jupiler Pro League:
• KV Kortrijk – KAS Eupen 1-1
6.30 pm: Beerschot – OH Leuven
6.30 pm: STVV – RFC Seraing
8.45 pm: Charleroi – KAA Gent
This is the position in the Jupiler Pro League.
