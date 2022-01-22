After the midweek cup matches, it is time for competition football again this weekend. All major competitions in Europe complete a full round of play. Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid and Internazionale, among others, are in action today.











Premier League:

• Everton – Aston Villa 0-1

• Brentford – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2

• Leeds United – Newcastle United 0-1

• Manchester United – West Ham United 1-0

6.30pm: Southampton – Manchester City

This is the state of affairs in the Premier League.



Bundesliga:

• Borussia Monchengladbach – 1. FC Union Berlin 1-2

• Bayer 04 Leverkusen – FC Augsburg 5-1

• SC Freiburg – VfB Stuttgart 2-0

• SpVgg Greuther Fürth – 1. FSV Mainz 05 2-1

• TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Borussia Dortmund 2-3

6.30 pm: VfL Bochum – 1. FC Köln

This is the state of affairs in the Bundesliga.

Series A:

• Genoa – Udinese 0-0

6 p.m.: Internazionale – Venice

8.45 pm: SS Lazio – Atalanta

This is the state of affairs in Serie A.



La Liga:

• Levante UD – Cadiz CF 0-2

• Villarreal – Real Mallorca 3-0

6.30 pm: Seville – Celta de Vigo

9 p.m.: Atletico Madrid – Valencia

This is the state of affairs in La Liga.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

league 1:

5 pm: Stade Brest – Lille OSC

9 p.m.: RC Lens – Olympique Marseille

This is the state of play in Ligue 1.



Jupiler Pro League:

• KV Kortrijk – KAS Eupen 1-1

6.30 pm: Beerschot – OH Leuven

6.30 pm: STVV – RFC Seraing

8.45 pm: Charleroi – KAA Gent

This is the position in the Jupiler Pro League.