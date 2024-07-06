The starting grid

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Pramac), Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse)

2nd Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac)

3rd Row: Vinales (Aprilia), Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46), Bastianini (Ducati)

4th Row: Acosta (KTM GasGas), Binder (KTM), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

5th Row: Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Quartararo (Yamaha), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

6th Row: Miller (KTM), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Marini (Honda)

7th Row: Zarco (LCR Honda), Mir (Honda), Bradl (Honda)

8th Row: Gardner (Yamaha).

The top 10 of the world

1.Martin 200

2. Bagnaia 190

3. Marc Marquez 142

4. Bastianini 136

5. Viñales 117

6. Coast 101

7. Binder 98

8. By Giannantonio 90

9. Espargaro 82

10. Alex Marquez 61.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Sprint of the German Grand Prix Sachsenringninth round of the 2024 world championship.

The rules of the Sprint remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by the Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint will leave at 3:00 pm and will consist of 15 laps.

