Friday, June 2, 2023
Live sports programming on TV for this Friday, June 2

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in Sports
Live sports programming on TV for this Friday, June 2


Sports day schedule.

espn 2
1:30 p.m.: Italy soccer, Sassuolo vs. Fiorentina.

STAR+
9:55 am: official practices of Formula 1, Spanish GP.
2 pm IndyCar Series #7 – Streets of Detroit – Practice #1
5 pm Brasileirao Serie B – Ceará vs. chapecoense

TYC
7:30 pm: Argentina soccer, Argentinos Juniors vs. Platense.

ESPN 3
4 am: Roland Garros day.
1:30 pm: Roland Garros day.

ESPN BONUS
1 pm: Memorial Golf Tournament.
5:30 pm Super Rugby Americas – Semifinal #1

ESPN
7:15 pm LPF AFA Date #19 – Tigre vs. workshops

