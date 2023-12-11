You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Stake the day of the Champions League.
OF
ESPN
12:30 pm UEFA Champions League – PSV vs. Arsenal
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich
ESPN 2
12:30 pm UEFA Champions League – Lens vs. Seville
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – Union Berlin vs. real Madrid
ESPN 4
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Real society
ESPN 3
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Panty
star
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – FC Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray
2:40 pm UEFA Champions League – Salzburg vs. Benfica
3pm EFL Championship – Sunderland vs. Leeds United
7:30 pm NBA – Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers
10 pm NHL – Edmonton Olers vs. Chicago Blackhawks
10 pm NBA – Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
