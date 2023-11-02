You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.
James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.
These are the sporting events for this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN 3
10 am: ATP day in Paris
6 pm: WTA Round Rodin day
DIRECTV
1 pm: Copa del Rey, Chiclana vs. Villarreal
2 pm: Logroñés vs. Valencia
STAR+
3 pm: Italian Cup, Torino vs. Friosinone
3 pm: Brazilian soccer, Cuiabá vs. Basque
4 pm: Goiás vs. Bragantine
6 pm: São Paulo vs. Cruzeiro
SPORTS
OF
