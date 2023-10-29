You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
‘Lucho’ could be out against Wolverhampton
Twitter: Liverpool FC
‘Lucho’ could be out against Wolverhampton
Lots of sporting activity on this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
6:50 am Ligue 1 Date #10 – Brest vs. PSG
10:20 am Premier League Date #10 – Manchester United vs. Manchester City
2 pm F1 – Mexican GP – Race
star
6:20 am Serie A Date #10 – Cagliari vs. Frosinone
6:50 am Rugby – Top 14 – Bayonne vs. Paris
7:55 am Premier League Date #10 – West Ham vs. Everton
8 am Turkish Super League – Fatih Karagumruk vs. Trabzonspor
8:50 am Premier League Date #10 – Aston Villa vs. Luton Town
8:50 am Premier League Date #10 – Brighton vs. Fulham
8:50 am Premier League Date #10 – Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
8:50 am Serie A Date #10 – Monza vs. Udinese
8:55 am Ligue 1 Date #10 – Lille vs. Monaco
8:55 am Rugby – Top 14 – Montpellier vs. Racing 92
9:20 Star+ / Bundesliga Date #9 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund
9:50 am Rugby – Premiership – Newcastle vs. Northampton Saints
10:55 am Ligue 1 Date #10 – Rennais vs. Strasbourg
11 am Turkish Super League – Pendikspor vs. Fenerbahce
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #9 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg
2:30 pm Ligue 1 Date #10 – Olympique Marseille vs. Lyon
ESPN 4
7:55 am SBK Jerez – Race #2
ESPN Extra
8 am Tennis – ATP 500 Vienna – Final
ESPN 2
8:20 am Eredivisie Date #10 – PSV vs. Ajax
11:50 am Serie A Date #10 – Inter vs. Rome
4:15 pm AFA League Cup – Date #11 – Gimnasia LP vs. River Plate
7 pm NFL – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears
ESPN 3
9:30 am Tennis – ATP 500 Basel – Final
12:20 pm LaLiga Date #11 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia
2:30 pm Serie A Date #10 – Napoli vs. Milan
6 pm Tennis – WTA Finals – Round Robin – Day #1
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #sports #programming #Sunday #October