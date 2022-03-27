Sunday, March 27, 2022
Live sports programming for this Sunday, March 27

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in Sports
Sergio Higuita

Segio Higuita, in Catalonia.

Segio Higuita, in Catalonia.

Final of the Vuela a Catalunya, local league and international friendlies.

This Sunday brings an agenda full of all sports. The programming begins in Spain, with the Tour of Catalonia, goes through the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and ends in Argentina with the cup duel between Racing and the modest Gimnasia y Tiro.

See also  WRC | Rovanpera: "The weight of Rally1 makes everything more difficult"

Don’t miss any event.

Sports agenda Sunday March 27

ESPN
12:00 pm Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
5:55 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Honduras vs. Mexico

ESPN3
8:50 a.m. Rugby – Premiership – Exeter vs. leicester
3 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Peñarol vs. Olympia Lions
5:55 pm Concacaf Qualifying – United States vs. Panama

ESPN2
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP Miami – Third Round
6 pm Tennis – WTA/ATP Miami – Third Round

ESPNExtra
2:55 p.m. MLS – Portland Timbers vs. orlando-city

Win +
11 a.m. Women’s League: National vs. Junior
3:10 pm BetPlay League: Cali vs. Cortuluá
7:30 a.m. , m. Betplay League: Tolima vs. America

WinSports
5:15 pm BetPlay League: Oil Alliance vs. patriots

RCN – Claro Sports – Claro Brand YouTube Channel
6 am Vuelta a Catalunya, final stage

TYC Sports
8:10 pm Argentine Cup: Racing Avellaneda vs. Gymnastics and Shooting

