Live sports programming for this Sunday, March 27

Segio Higuita, in Catalonia.
Final of the Vuela a Catalunya, local league and international friendlies.
March 26, 2022, 10:42 PM
This Sunday brings an agenda full of all sports. The programming begins in Spain, with the Tour of Catalonia, goes through the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and ends in Argentina with the cup duel between Racing and the modest Gimnasia y Tiro.
Sports agenda Sunday March 27
ESPN
12:00 pm Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
5:55 pm CONCACAF Qualifying – Honduras vs. Mexico
ESPN3
8:50 a.m. Rugby – Premiership – Exeter vs. leicester
3 p.m. Rugby – SLAR – Peñarol vs. Olympia Lions
5:55 pm Concacaf Qualifying – United States vs. Panama
ESPN2
10 am Tennis – WTA/ATP Miami – Third Round
6 pm Tennis – WTA/ATP Miami – Third Round
ESPNExtra
2:55 p.m. MLS – Portland Timbers vs. orlando-city
Win +
11 a.m. Women’s League: National vs. Junior
3:10 pm BetPlay League: Cali vs. Cortuluá
7:30 a.m. , m. Betplay League: Tolima vs. America
WinSports
5:15 pm BetPlay League: Oil Alliance vs. patriots
RCN – Claro Sports – Claro Brand YouTube Channel
6 am Vuelta a Catalunya, final stage
TYC Sports
8:10 pm Argentine Cup: Racing Avellaneda vs. Gymnastics and Shooting
SPORTS
March 26, 2022, 10:42 PM
