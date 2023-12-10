You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City vs. Leipzig.
Sports events on this Sunday.
Sports events on this Sunday.
6:50 am Ligue 1 Date #15 – Nice vs. Reims
8:55 am Premier League Date #16 – Luton Town vs. Manchester City
2:50 pm LaLiga Date #16 – Barcelona vs. Girona
star
6:20 am Serie A Date #15 – Frosinone vs. Turin
6:30 am Women’s Series A – Rome vs. Milan
7:30 am English Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Chelsea
8:50 am Serie A Date #15 – Monza vs. Genoa
8:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Everton vs. Chelsea
8:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Fulham vs. West Ham
10:55 am Ligue 1 Date #15 – Lyon vs. Toulouse
1:45 pm English Women’s Super League – Tottenham vs. Manchester United
2:30 pm Ligue 1 Date #15 – Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille
2:30 pm Serie A Date #15 – Rome vs. Fiorentina
2:30 pm Turkish Super League – Gaziantep vs. Trabzonspor
ESPN 3
7:50 am Rugby – Champions Cup – Sharks vs. Paris
10 am LaLiga Date #16 – Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao
1 pm Golf – World Champions Cup – Day #3
ESPN 2
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen
11:20 am Premier League Date #16 – Tottenham vs. Newcastle
11:50 am Series A Date #15 – Salernitana vs. Bologna
2 pm ESPN Knockout – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak
8 pm NFL – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
ESPN 4
10:30 am Rugby World Sevens Series – Cape Town – Super Session
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Koln vs. Mainz 05
