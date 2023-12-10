ESPN

6:50 am Ligue 1 Date #15 – Nice vs. Reims

8:55 am Premier League Date #16 – Luton Town vs. Manchester City

2:50 pm LaLiga Date #16 – Barcelona vs. Girona

6:20 am Serie A Date #15 – Frosinone vs. Turin

6:30 am Women’s Series A – Rome vs. Milan

7:30 am English Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Chelsea

8:50 am Serie A Date #15 – Monza vs. Genoa

8:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Everton vs. Chelsea

8:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Fulham vs. West Ham

10:55 am Ligue 1 Date #15 – Lyon vs. Toulouse

1:45 pm English Women’s Super League – Tottenham vs. Manchester United

2:30 pm Ligue 1 Date #15 – Lorient vs. Olympique Marseille

2:30 pm Serie A Date #15 – Rome vs. Fiorentina

2:30 pm Turkish Super League – Gaziantep vs. Trabzonspor

ESPN 3

7:50 am Rugby – Champions Cup – Sharks vs. Paris

10 am LaLiga Date #16 – Granada vs. Athletic Bilbao

1 pm Golf – World Champions Cup – Day #3

ESPN 2

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen

11:20 am Premier League Date #16 – Tottenham vs. Newcastle

11:50 am Series A Date #15 – Salernitana vs. Bologna

2 pm ESPN Knockout – Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak

8 pm NFL – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN 4

10:30 am Rugby World Sevens Series – Cape Town – Super Session

11:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Koln vs. Mainz 05

SPORTS