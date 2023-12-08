ESPN

7:20 am Premier League Date #16 – Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest

12:20 pm Premier League Date #16 – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

2:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #15 – PSG vs. Nantes

7:45 pm AFA League Cup 2023 – Semifinal #2 – River Plate vs. Central Rosary

Star+

7:30 am EFL Championship – Snderland vs. West Bromwich

9 am Women’s Series A – Juventus vs. Pomigliano

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Darmstadt 98

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg

9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Brighton vs. Burnley

9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Sheffield United vs. Brentford

10am EFL Championship – Queens Park Rangers vs. Hull City

10:15 am LaLiga Second Division – Valladolid vs. Amorebieta

10:50 am Ligue 1 Date #15 – Rennais vs. Monaco

12:20 pm Bundesliga Date #14 – Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

12:30 pm LaLiga Second Division – Sporting Gijón vs. I raised

1:50 pm Serie A Date #15 – Inter vs. Udinese

2:30 pm Turkish Super League – Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce

ESPN 3

7:50 am LaLiga Date #16 – Alavés vs. The Palms

8:55 am Serie A Date #15 – Hellas Verona vs. lazio

11:50 am Serie A Date #15 – Atalanta vs. Milan

2:50 pm LaLiga Date #16 – Mallorca vs. Seville

7:30 pm Hockey – Men’s ProLeague – Argentina vs. Britain

8:30 pm NBA – TBC

9:30 pm ESPN Knockout – Regis Progais vs. Devin Haney

ESPN 2

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich

12:20 pm LaLiga Date #16 – Villarreal vs. Real society

3:45 pm AFA League Cup 2023 – Semifinal #1 – Godoy Cruz vs. Platense

ESPN Extra

12:30 pm Eredivisie Date #15 – Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam

8 pm ESPN Knockout – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza

ESPN 4

10 pm UFC – Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

