You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz receives all the support in Liverpool.
Luis Díaz receives all the support in Liverpool.
This is the sporting activity for this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
7:20 am Premier League Date #16 – Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Wolverhampton vs. Nottingham Forest
12:20 pm Premier League Date #16 – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
2:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #15 – PSG vs. Nantes
7:45 pm AFA League Cup 2023 – Semifinal #2 – River Plate vs. Central Rosary
Star+
7:30 am EFL Championship – Snderland vs. West Bromwich
9 am Women’s Series A – Juventus vs. Pomigliano
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Heidenheim 1846 vs. SV Darmstadt 98
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Union Berlin vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Brighton vs. Burnley
9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
9:50 am Premier League Date #16 – Sheffield United vs. Brentford
10am EFL Championship – Queens Park Rangers vs. Hull City
10:15 am LaLiga Second Division – Valladolid vs. Amorebieta
10:50 am Ligue 1 Date #15 – Rennais vs. Monaco
12:20 pm Bundesliga Date #14 – Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig
12:30 pm LaLiga Second Division – Sporting Gijón vs. I raised
1:50 pm Serie A Date #15 – Inter vs. Udinese
2:30 pm Turkish Super League – Besiktas vs. Fenerbahce
ESPN 3
7:50 am LaLiga Date #16 – Alavés vs. The Palms
8:55 am Serie A Date #15 – Hellas Verona vs. lazio
11:50 am Serie A Date #15 – Atalanta vs. Milan
2:50 pm LaLiga Date #16 – Mallorca vs. Seville
7:30 pm Hockey – Men’s ProLeague – Argentina vs. Britain
8:30 pm NBA – TBC
9:30 pm ESPN Knockout – Regis Progais vs. Devin Haney
ESPN 2
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #14 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich
12:20 pm LaLiga Date #16 – Villarreal vs. Real society
3:45 pm AFA League Cup 2023 – Semifinal #1 – Godoy Cruz vs. Platense
ESPN Extra
12:30 pm Eredivisie Date #15 – Ajax vs. Sparta Rotterdam
8 pm ESPN Knockout – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza
ESPN 4
10 pm UFC – Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #sports #programming #Saturday #December
Leave a Reply