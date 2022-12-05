Live sports programming for this Monday, December 5

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Brazil training in Qatar.
Brazil training in Qatar.
New day of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 04, 2022, 10:18 PM
STAR+
3 PM Argentine Polo, La Hache vs. Our land.
6:30 PM NHL, St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers.
8 PM Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers.
8 PM NFL, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
10:30 p.m. NHL, Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks.
WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Futsal League, Sports Stars vs. Barranquilleros.
Directv Sports
10 am Qatar World Cup: Japan vs. Croatia
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Brazil vs. Korea
Snail and RCN
10 am Qatar World Cup: Japan vs. Croatia
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Brazil vs. Korea
SPORTS
December 04, 2022, 10:18 PM
