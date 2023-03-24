Live sports programming for this Friday, March 24

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
France begins to pick up some pieces for the final against Argentina.
France begins to pick up some pieces for the final against Argentina.
A lot of activity in European football.
ESPN 3
10 am Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Second Round
4 pm Rugby – Super Rugby Americas – SELKNAM vs. Penarol Rugby
6 pm Rugby – Super Rugby Americas – Yacaré XV vs. pampas
8 pm Rugby – Super Rugby Americas – American Raptors vs. Doges XV
Star +
4 am International Friendly – Australia vs. Equator (not ECU)
2:30 p.m. English Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Liverpool
2:30 p.m. Rugby – Premiership – Newcastle Falcons vs. Gloucester Rugby
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – France vs. Netherlands
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Gibraltar vs. Greece
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Czech Republic vs. Poland
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Moldova vs. Faroe Islands
2:45 pmEuro 2024 Qualifying – Austria vs. Azerbaijan
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Serbia vs. Lithuania
3p. m. LaLiga Smartbank – FC Cartagena vs. lugo
7 pm CONCACAF Nations League – Grenada vs. USES
espn 2
11:50 a.m. Euro 2024 Qualification – Bulgaria vs. Montenegro
9 p.m. NBA – Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
ESPN Bonus
1 pm Golf- WGD DELL Technologies Match Play – Day 3
ESPN
2:30 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Sweden vs. Belgium
ESPN 4
4 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Second Round
WinSports
8:10 pm Betplay League: Eagles vs. Envigado
SPORTS
#Live #sports #programming #Friday #March
Leave a Reply