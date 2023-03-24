Friday, March 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live sports programming for this Friday, March 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Live sports programming for this Friday, March 24


close

France national team

France begins to pick up some pieces for the final against Argentina.

France begins to pick up some pieces for the final against Argentina.

A lot of activity in European football.

ESPN 3
10 am Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Second Round
4 pm Rugby – Super Rugby Americas – SELKNAM vs. Penarol Rugby
6 pm Rugby – Super Rugby Americas – Yacaré XV vs. pampas
8 pm Rugby – Super Rugby Americas – American Raptors vs. Doges XV

See also  Sports programming on TV for this Thursday, December 1

Star +
4 am International Friendly – ​​Australia vs. Equator (not ECU)
2:30 p.m. English Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Liverpool
2:30 p.m. Rugby – Premiership – Newcastle Falcons vs. Gloucester Rugby
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – France vs. Netherlands
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Gibraltar vs. Greece
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Czech Republic vs. Poland
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Moldova vs. Faroe Islands
2:45 pmEuro 2024 Qualifying – Austria vs. Azerbaijan
2:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Serbia vs. Lithuania
3p. m. LaLiga Smartbank – FC Cartagena vs. lugo
7 pm CONCACAF Nations League – Grenada vs. USES

espn 2
11:50 a.m. Euro 2024 Qualification – Bulgaria vs. Montenegro
9 p.m. NBA – Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

ESPN Bonus
1 pm Golf- WGD DELL Technologies Match Play – Day 3

ESPN
2:30 pm Euro 2024 Qualification – Sweden vs. Belgium

ESPN 4
4 pm Tennis – ATP/WTA 1000 Miami – Second Round

See also  WEC | Pietro Fittipaldi joins Jota in LMP2 in 2023

WinSports
8:10 pm Betplay League: Eagles vs. Envigado

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #sports #programming #Friday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The strange defense of the Valdemoro butcher: “What happened in that house is the result of my selfishness and cruelty”

The strange defense of the Valdemoro butcher: "What happened in that house is the result of my selfishness and cruelty"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result