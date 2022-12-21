The annual celebration of Dutch sport takes place in AFAS Live in Amsterdam. At the Sports Gala, the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year will be announced tonight from 8.30 p.m. Last year, those two prizes went to Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and two-time Olympic athletics champion Sifan Hassan. Follow everything from 8 p.m. in our live blog.

LIVE Sports Gala Dutch sports prizes awarded Verstappen Van Vleuten favorites poll