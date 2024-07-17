His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, arrived in the UAE yesterday, on a two-day “state visit”.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of those who received His Excellency and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi.
Live.. Special coverage of the Indonesian President’s visit to the UAE#UAE_welcomes_Indonesian_President#Union_News_Center https://t.co/LB0QTsVwrD
— Al Etihad News Center (@aletihadae) July 17, 2024
#Live. #Special #coverage #Indonesian #Presidents #visit #UAE
you know the xvideos.gold, it’s the xvideos red alternative
For any xvideos red link, just change to xvideos.gold, and watch the video instantly. https://xvideos.gold