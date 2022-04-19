Ingrid’s son turned out to be a bully: ‘I did not expect him to do this to another child’

Bullying? My child won’t! Most parents know that bullying is a big problem. But they would rather not let their own child be a bully. Ingrid van Hest, educator and mother of two sons, was called by the primary school teacher that her child was bullying someone: “You are shocked and your first reaction is denial.” Today, on the National Day against Bullying, she tells her story.