The Spanish GP will be broadcast live by Sky Sport on the Sky Sport 1 and Sky Sport F1 channels, unencrypted on the digital terrestrial TV8 channel, as well as streaming on Now and SkyGo. This is the program and the TV times of the GP of the race on the Catalan circuit of Montmelò.

Saturday June 3rd

Free 3, from 12:30 to 13:30

Qualifications: from 16 to 17

Sunday 4th June

Race: 3 pm.