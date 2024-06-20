Emotions follow in a Euro Cup which has left great performances by the participating teams. This time, the second date features an attractive match between the defending champion, Italy, and an old acquaintance, the Spanish team.

The two teams occupy group B with Croatia and Albania. Both arrive with a favorable result on the first date in which Spain beat Croatia by 3 goals to zero and, on the other hand, Italy did the same against Albania, whom it defeated 2-1

How do the teams get to the second date?

For ‘The Red’ The first match was a coup of authority by beating a team like the Croatian team that is not having a good time in the current edition of the tournament. Fabian Ruiz He was the most outstanding player and Alvaro Morata He is the figure alongside the youthful Lamine Yamal who, at 16 years old, already gave an assist in the tournament. The Spaniards are looking for victory to be able to dream again of the title that they have not won since 2012, the final in which they faced their current rival.

Italy She comes to this edition as a defender of the title. ‘La Azurra’ won their first match against Albania with the comeback they signed in the first 16 minutes of the match after an early goal from the rivals in the first minute.

The two teams have faced each other in the last two editions of the tournament, leaving a balance in favor of the Italians who won 2-0 in the round of 16 in 2016 and then defeated Spain on penalties in the semifinals of Euro 2020 in Wembley.

