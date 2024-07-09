The Allianz Stadium in Munich will host one of the most anticipated clashes of the season. Euro 2024. France measures its strength against Spain in the first semi-final of the old continent’s national team tournament.

The French cast, led by its star Kylian Mbappé, The French team is coming into the match after displaying a football that was less than expected and without expressing its full potential on the pitch. The French team eliminated Portugal in the quarter-finals after an agonising penalty shoot-out.

Pay close attention to Spain

Didier Deschamps will have his top team to play against a very dangerous Spanish team. The French coach knows that he has to pay close attention to the details to get a ticket to the final.

“Spanish teams always have the ability to have a good midfield. Pedri is not here, obviously (due to injury), but they have the ability to help their team maintain control of the game. It makes them a difficult team. Rodri, especially, is a player who is the linchpin of Spain. But it’s all Spain, everything they’ve been doing since the beginning of the tournament. I don’t want to put the pressure on them, but they’ve been the team that’s played the best in this Euro and that’s the impression I’ve had,” said the coach.

The keys against France

On the other side will be Spain, a team that came into the tournament with a lot of criticism, but has established itself on the field and has displayed the best football compared to what has been seen from other teams.

The DT Luis de la Fuente He knew how to work quietly, he endured criticism and he consolidated a team that is frightening and that is shaping up to be the great candidate to win the title this Sunday. But first they have to overcome the obstacle of France.

“We don’t want a back-and-forth game. We’re a team that needs to control and dominate the game. We do transition situations very well, but that doesn’t interest us. We’re going to see two totally different styles because France plays comfortably without the ball and takes advantage of spaces when you spread out. We have to be alert to counterattack situations and be accurate with the ball so as not to lose any balls,” said the Spanish coach.

