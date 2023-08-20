LIVE: Spain and England play the grand final of the Women’s World Cup

Spain and England will play the final of the Women’s World Cup this Sunday, with the challenge of signing up for the exclusive club of four teams that have won the tournament.

It is the first time for both teams that they have reached the World Cup final. In the case of Spain, they had not even won a match in the group stage while

England have a third-place finish to their credit, in 2015.

The match takes place at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which has already sold out to its full capacity of 75,000.

Since the first Women’s World Cup in 1991, the tournament has been won by the United States alone four times, Germany twice, and Japan and Norway once each.

