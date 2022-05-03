In addition to the PT pre-candidate, the PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the vice pre-candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, will participate in the event.

The National Solidarity Executive performs this Tuesday (May 3, 20222) an act to support Lula’s (PT) pre-candidacy for the Presidency. The event takes place at the Metalworkers Union, in São Paulo.

In addition to the PT pre-candidate, the PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the vice pre-candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, participate in the event.

Among the confirmed politicians are the vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), and senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) and Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

After being booed at an event by trade unionists with Lula, the president of Solidarity, Paulinho da Força, confirmed his presence at the event and will share the stage again with the former president.

Outside the PT and newly affiliated to Solidarity, deputy Marília Arraes will participate in the act. Arraes will run for governor of Pernambuco, state in which Lula declared support for the candidacy of deputy Danilo Cabral (PSB).

