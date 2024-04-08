ORA total solar eclipse passes through North America this Monday, with parts of 15 US states within the path of totality. Millions of astronomy fans can witness the great event as the skies darken due to the interposition of the Moon between the Earth and the Sun, in a unique event. Here the minute by minute and the latest news of the phenomenon.

The total eclipse will first appear along the Pacific coast of Mexico around 9:51 a.m. Central Time, then will travel across a swath of the US, from Texas to Maine, and into Canada.

According to NASA, About 31.6 million people live in the path of totality, where the moon will completely block the sun. The path will be between 108 and 122 miles wide. Additionally, an additional 150 million people live within 200 miles of the path of totality.

Minute by minute of the solar eclipse in the United States

8:30 am (Central Time)

The total solar eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean, and the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is the Pacific coast of Mexico, around 11:07 a.m. PDT on April 8according to NASA.

From there, the path will continue toward Texas, crossing more than a dozen states before the eclipse enters Canada in southern Ontario. The eclipse will leave continental North America around 5:16 pm NDT from Newfoundland, Canada.

In which states in the United States will the solar eclipse be seen?

The path of totality includes parts of the following states:

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Missouri

Illinois

Kentucky

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

NY

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

Several major cities in the US are included in the eclipse's path of totality, while many others will see a partial eclipse. Here are some of the best top cities to view the eclipse, weather permitting:

San Antonio, Texas

Austin, Texas

Waco, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Dayton, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Rochester, New York

Syracuse, New York

Burlington, Vermont

The eclipse will begin in the US as a partial eclipse starting at 12:06 pm CDT near Eagle Pass, Texas, before progressing to totality around 1:27 pm CDT and then moving northeast along its path over the next few hours.

How long will the total solar eclipse last?

9:00 a.m. (Central US Time)

The solar eclipse will begin on the coasts of the Mexican Pacific starting at 9:51 a.m. and ending at 12:32 p.m.according to the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The duration of totality will vary by location, with a maximum of 4 minutes and 28 seconds in Mexico. In the United States, the maximum duration will be 4 minutes and 6 seconds in Texas.

Local authorities are already preparing for this event, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Special events have been organized in cities that will be within the zone of totality.

To observe the eclipse safely, it is necessary to use special glasses with solar filters. You should not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse, as it can cause permanent damage to your eyesight.

This total solar eclipse is a unique opportunity to observe a natural phenomenon that is expected to be a memorable event for all those who have the opportunity to witness it.