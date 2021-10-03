A year later Jannik Sinner is again in the final in the ATP 250 on the fast indoor Sofia. The 20 year old from Sesto Pusteria, n.14 of the ranking who last year won his first trophy on the major circuit in the Bulgarian capital, yesterday in the semifinals he overtook the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, n.37 of the ranking, 6-3 7-5. It will be the fourth final of the season, fifth in his career (not considering the triumph in the Next Gen ATP Finals 2019) for the 20-year-old blue, who has already posted three trophies: after the one raised in the Bulgarian capital twelve months ago, Jannik has hit the mark in the 250 in Melbourne and then in the 500 in Washington, after losing to the Polish Hurkacz in the final in the Masters 1000 in Miami.