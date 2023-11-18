Sinterklaas in the countryGorinchem cheers and shouts and breathes a sigh of relief: Sinterklaas has arrived safely from Spain in the Netherlands. For a while it looked like Santa would not make it again due to a navigation error by the captain, but the Good Saint set foot on shore around 12.30 pm. Despite the bad weather, the jetty on the quay of Buiten de Waterpoort is completely packed with children and their parents. There are other places along the route where children can see the saint. Follow all developments about the Sinterklaas celebrations in this live blog.