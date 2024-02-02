Friday, February 2, 2024
LIVE skating | Schouten and Beune grab gold and silver at 3000 meters, men started 5000 meters

February 2, 2024
LIVE skating | Schouten and Beune grab gold and silver at 3000 meters, men started 5000 meters

The final of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup will be held from February 2 to 4. Irene Schouten took gold in the 3000 meters. Miho Takagi won the women's 1000 meters on Friday, while Jordan Stolz was the best in the mane on the 1000 meters. At 9.59 pm we started the 5000 meters for the men. Follow the times via the live widget above!


