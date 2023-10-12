This October 12 The sixth day of conflict between Israel and Hamas begins. The Israeli army and the Palestinian group have confronted each other since last Saturday, October 7, after the attack launched from Gaza.

In the early hours of this Thursday, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv in the framework of a visit to express his support for the Israeli authorities, The Gaza Ministry of Health revealed that the number of dead people amounts to 1,300 in Israel and 1,203 Palestinians in Gaza.



In addition, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) reported that Within the Gaza Strip the number of displaced people has exceeded 338,000thus increasing by 75,000 people the number of civilians who have fled their homes within the Palestinian territory in one day.

Gaza has been without electricity for several hours and Israel indicated that it will not authorize the entry of essential products or humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip as long as the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas keeps the kidnapped people in its power

This is how the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues this October 12, 2023; sixth day:

06:00 Sirens sound in Jerusalem Rocket sirens began to sound in the area of ​​Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. 04:40 Herzog blames all of Gaza for the attack The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, blamed "all of Gaza" for the attack carried out last Saturday by the Islamist movement Hamas, which has killed more than 1,300 Israelis, and justified the intense bombings on the strip, which have severely damaged civilian infrastructure and homes, in addition to causing numerous deaths. 04:30 Egypt accepts Gaza humanitarian corridor, but Hamas rejects it, according to Egyptian sources The Egyptian authorities would have accepted the idea proposed by the United States of creating a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, but the Islamist group Hamas has rejected it, considering that this means that the enclave is being "evacuated", they informed EFE Egyptian security sources. See also Washington offers Athens a frigate deal in competition with France 04:11 Israel confirms to their families the identity of 97 kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza Israel has notified their families of the identity of 97 kidnapped by the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed today. Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have around 130 hostages between the two groups, although some Israeli estimates put the figure at around 200. 02:30 Israel bombs elite Hamas forces in Gaza The Israeli armed forces are currently focusing on locating and intensely bombing members of the elite units of Hamas, the Islamist organization that dominates the Gaza Strip, but it has not yet been decided whether it will soon move to a ground operation. an Army spokesperson reported this Thursday. Smoke after an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip. 02:10 CIS foreign ministers call for ceasefire Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the heads of diplomacy of the countries of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) agree on the need for an immediate ceasefire between Palestinians and Israelis. “We are all of the same opinion (…) this conflict must be put to an immediate end,” Lavrov said, quoted by the official Russian agency TASS. 02:00 Jordan sends first humanitarian aid plane to Egypt Ordania sent the first humanitarian aid plane with food and medicine to the Gaza Strip through Egypt, while the Palestinian enclave is on the brink of collapse with hospitals collapsed, without electricity or hardly any basic necessities after Israel’s bombings in response to the attack by the Islamist group Hamas, official sources reported. This is the first humanitarian aid plane to Gaza, which was prepared by the Hashemite Charity Organization of Jordan.

