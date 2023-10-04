Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev face each other in the final of the ATP 500 in Beijing. The previous six meetings were won by the Russian.

sinner challenges medvedev

After beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, Jannik Sinner seeks his third title of 2023 in Beijing. In front of him will be Daniil Medvedev, number 3 in the ATP ranking, a more difficult opponent than ever for the Italian: in the 6 previous clashes, the Russian has always won.